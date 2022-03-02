Advertisement

Vidant Health eases visitor restrictions starting today

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has updated its visitation requirements and department restrictions due to the decreased number of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Carolina.

Vidant says it is “carefully expanding” visitation in most clinical areas across the system, including for COVID-positive patients.

Effective Wednesday, March 2nd at 8 a.m., the hospital system will adopt the below screening process and entry requirements. Vidant says visitors must wear surgical masks given at screening stations or personal N95 or KN95 masks as long as they are clean, intact, and without a valve and no visible gaps.

Vidant's visitor screening process and entry requirements as of 3/2/22
Vidant's visitor screening process and entry requirements as of 3/2/22(Vidant Health)

Vidant also provided the visiting hours and restrictions by department:

Vidant visiting hours and restrictions by department as of 3/2/22
Vidant visiting hours and restrictions by department as of 3/2/22(Vidant Health)
Vidant Health visiting hours and restrictions by department as of 3/2/22
Vidant Health visiting hours and restrictions by department as of 3/2/22(Vidant Health)

Vidant adds that it will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and examine local data and will adjust visitation restrictions accordingly.

The hospital system says it strongly encourages visitors to consider virtual visitation options like FaceTime and phone calls and that parents should limit their belonging to a few key items when visiting.

The latest information on Vidant’s visitor restrictions can be found here.

