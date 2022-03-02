Vice President Kamala Harris heads to North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Durham Wednesday.

The White House says the vice president will travel to the state to eliminate barriers to good-paying jobs for workers all across America.

Harris and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will tour an IBEW apprentice program at Durham Technical Community College.

After that, the vice president will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden- Harris’s Administration historic investments in our workers. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will also deliver remarks.

