Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris heads to North Carolina

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.(Source: The White House)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Durham Wednesday.

The White House says the vice president will travel to the state to eliminate barriers to good-paying jobs for workers all across America.

Harris and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will tour an IBEW apprentice program at Durham Technical Community College.

After that, the vice president will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden- Harris’s Administration historic investments in our workers. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will also deliver remarks.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betsy Castle
Onslow County Schools mourns sudden loss of elementary school principal
Fatal car crash
One dead, another injured after Tyrrell County head-on crash involving DPS employee
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Ernest “Teen” Rawls
Service to be held for pilot and son of Carteret County plane that crashed
Stolen 2003 Suburban / One of the suspects in the crime
POLICE: Vehicle stolen, items taken from home & vehicles during crime spree in Winterville

Latest News

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley visits New Bern
U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley visits New Bern
ECU Community School starts lego league program
ECU Community School starts lego league program
Pitt County considering creating family justice center to help domestic violence victims
Pitt County considering creating family justice center to help domestic violence victims
Employees looking for areas that may need better internet coverage
Inflation rates not expected to influence broadband prices
Third arrest made in Kinston murder of teen, wounding of two others
Third arrest made in Kinston murder of teen, wounding of two others