State’s percent positive rate lowest since Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - We’re seeing more signs that the omicron variant continues to diminish in North Carolina.

State health officials say the percentage of positive tests hit its lowest level since Thanksgiving.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 5.6% of all tests done for the virus came back positive.

The percent positive has been on a steady decline since January 22nd when it hit 36.2%.

On Wednesday, the number of new cases increased to 2,243, this as the number of completed tests more than doubled from the day before.

Hospitalizations continue to slide, down to 1,461, that’s 87 fewer people in the hospital with the virus from the day before.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.