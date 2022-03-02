Advertisement

State funding to go toward treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina legislature is providing funding for treatment for veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

State Senator Don Davis and U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy announced Tuesday that the state-approved $150,000 in funding for hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment for North Carolina veterans suffering from TBI and PTSD.

Davis, a veteran, and Murphy, a doctor, worked together when they both served in the state legislature to secure the funding.

The funds will be managed by the Greenville-based Community Foundation of NC East while the treatments will be provided at a facility in Durham.

A veteran who received the treatment says it can be life-changing therapy in some cases.

“The fog of what I had been going through with PTSD and TBI for so many years began to lift, and at that time, I really started to get my life. That was the biggest thing,” Retired Marine Sgt. Maj. Simon LeMay said.

Davis says the funding is a one-time appropriation that he hopes to see renewed for years to come.

