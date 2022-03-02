Advertisement

Sneads Ferry tavern helps couple get supplies to Ukraine

By Deric Rush
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - The Backyard Tavern is accepting military supplies and monetary donations to help Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

Tyler Keagy and his Ukrainian wife Slava Petukhova have a personal reason to help get supplies to Ukraine.

Petukhova says some of her friends and family are still in Ukraine and described the strained relationship between Russia and Ukraine.

“It was just a scratched record. Now it’s a completely broken record,” Petukhova said. “One of my best friends is sitting in the basement already for five straight days because they have a fight over there.”

The couple has already received supplies like camo uniforms, weapon holsters, and backpacks.

“We’re just trying to make a difference however we can,” Keagy said.

Their friend, Martin Rademacher of The Backyard Tavern, said he was glad to offer the tavern as a drop-off site, despite the dangers of what the couple plans to do.

“I support that 100% you know. I say it’s bigger than us,” Rademacher said.

Keagy and Petukhova flights into and near Ukraine have been delayed in several parts of Europe.

Rademacher and The Backyard Tavern say they will continue to accept supplies or cash donations until they know when and how they’ll be able to take them overseas. Updates can be found on The Backyard Tavern’s Facebook page.

Keagy and Petukhova say the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington D.C. is working to help direct people who wish to help people in Ukraine.

