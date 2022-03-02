Advertisement

Service to be held for pilot and son of Carteret County plane that crashed

Ernest “Teen” Rawls
Ernest “Teen” Rawls(Charlie Snow, friend of Ernest “Teen” Rawls)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A visitation and service will be held in March for two of the victims of February’s devastating plane crash off of the Carteret County coast.

The pilot of the plane, Teen Rawls, and his son Jeffrey Rawls will be remembered and celebrated on Saturday, March 19th at Reimage Church on the border of Greenville and Winterville.

According to the Facebook group In Loving Memory of Teen & Jeffrey Rawls, the visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and the celebration will be held at 11 a.m. The event is titled ‘Celebrating Life & Faith.’

Authorities have only positively identified two of the eight victims on board the downed plane. As of the last update, the other remains were sent to the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University for additional examination and identification.

