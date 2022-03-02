POLICE: Vehicle stolen, items taken from home & vehicles during crime spree in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects of a crime spree that included burglary, breaking and entering of several vehicles, and stealing a vehicle.

Police say on Sunday, Feb. 27th, between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m., several people stole items from inside a home and from several vehicles in the areas of Cedar Ridge, Canterbury, Clevewood, and Old Tar Road.

WITN is told the suspects left the areas by stealing a 2003 white Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle has silver wheels and Goodyear Wrangler tires with white lettering. It also has four doors with a multicolor monogram sticker on the back left glass with the letters “ACF” and has a faded blue front license plate with a seashell on it.

Police say tools and coins worth anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 were inside the Suburban.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. Police say a reward is available for information leading to an arrest and/or the return of property.

