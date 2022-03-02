Advertisement

District attorney rules Jacksonville hotel homicide was self defense

The fatal stabbing happened Sunday at this hotel.
The fatal stabbing happened Sunday at this hotel.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s district attorney said there will be no charges against a woman for killing her common-law husband on February 20th.

Jacksonville police said Paul Johnson, of Jacksonville, died after a domestic disturbance at the Rodeway Inn & Suites on North Marine Boulevard.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said the woman was justified in using deadly force and that she was the victim of a long-term domestic violence situation. He did not identify the woman at a morning news conference.

Lee said both the man and the woman lived and worked at the hotel and that Johnson had a significant drug and drinking problem.

Police said they found Johnson lying face down on the bed in a room at the hotel. The spouse was in the lobby crying.

Lee said the two had a history of domestic fights. He said the woman told police had Johnson has been on a three-day drug and drinking binge with the man assaulting her. Two hotel employees intervened.

Later that day after finishing her work shift, the woman went to the hotel room where Lee said the husband assaulted her with a drawer, a baton, and his fist. “He choked her while holding a screwdriver to her neck,” Lee said. “He then grabbed a knife and said he was going to kill her and her children.”

The district attorney said the woman was able to kick the knife away from him while he continued to choke and beat her. “She somehow got the knife, she does not recall how or when he was stabbed,” Lee added.

The district attorney said the woman’s physical injuries were consistent with her version of events and that there were obvious signs of a fight that had happened in the hotel room.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges
Police said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in this convenience store parking lot.
Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Williamston
Pitt County ABC employee organizes vodka bottles.
Shoppers react to Cooper’s halt on Russian liquor sales
Alexander Dzikowski
Nash Co. man gets 26-31 years for killing wife in front of kids
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
President Biden prepares to address the nation amid serious challenges and low approval ratings

Latest News

Ernest “Teen” Rawls
Service to be held for pilot and son of Carteret County plane that crashed
Rachel Pierce
Pitt County deputies searching for woman last seen in Farmville area
North Carolina COVID-19 positive case rate
State’s percent positive rate lowest since Thanksgiving
Hertford Fire Department
Hertford Fire District improves insurance rating
Betsy Castle
Onslow County Schools mourns sudden loss of elementary school principal