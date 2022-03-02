District attorney rules Jacksonville hotel homicide was self defense

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s district attorney said there will be no charges against a woman for killing her common-law husband on February 20th.

Jacksonville police said Paul Johnson, of Jacksonville, died after a domestic disturbance at the Rodeway Inn & Suites on North Marine Boulevard.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said the woman was justified in using deadly force and that she was the victim of a long-term domestic violence situation. He did not identify the woman at a morning news conference.

Lee said both the man and the woman lived and worked at the hotel and that Johnson had a significant drug and drinking problem.

Police said they found Johnson lying face down on the bed in a room at the hotel. The spouse was in the lobby crying.

Lee said the two had a history of domestic fights. He said the woman told police had Johnson has been on a three-day drug and drinking binge with the man assaulting her. Two hotel employees intervened.

Later that day after finishing her work shift, the woman went to the hotel room where Lee said the husband assaulted her with a drawer, a baton, and his fist. “He choked her while holding a screwdriver to her neck,” Lee said. “He then grabbed a knife and said he was going to kill her and her children.”

The district attorney said the woman was able to kick the knife away from him while he continued to choke and beat her. “She somehow got the knife, she does not recall how or when he was stabbed,” Lee added.

The district attorney said the woman’s physical injuries were consistent with her version of events and that there were obvious signs of a fight that had happened in the hotel room.

