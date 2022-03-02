Advertisement

Pitt County deputies searching for woman last seen in Farmville area

Rachel Pierce
Rachel Pierce(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a Silver Alert has been called for Rachel Pierce, who was last seen wearing a dark blue coat and blue jean skirt at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Farmville area.

Pierce is described as standing five feet, four inches tall, and weighing about 145 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

Deputies say Pierce is believed to be driving a silver 2003 Toyota truck with NC plate TER-4316. They say she may travel to Wilson.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges
Police said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in this convenience store parking lot.
Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Williamston
Pitt County ABC employee organizes vodka bottles.
Shoppers react to Cooper’s halt on Russian liquor sales
Alexander Dzikowski
Nash Co. man gets 26-31 years for killing wife in front of kids
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
President Biden prepares to address the nation amid serious challenges and low approval ratings

Latest News

Ernest “Teen” Rawls
Service to be held for pilot and son of Carteret County plane that crashed
North Carolina COVID-19 positive case rate
State’s percent positive rate lowest since Thanksgiving
Hertford Fire Department
Hertford Fire District improves insurance rating
Betsy Castle
Onslow County Schools mourns sudden loss of elementary school principal