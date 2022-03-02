Pitt County deputies searching for woman last seen in Farmville area

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a Silver Alert has been called for Rachel Pierce, who was last seen wearing a dark blue coat and blue jean skirt at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Farmville area.

Pierce is described as standing five feet, four inches tall, and weighing about 145 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

Deputies say Pierce is believed to be driving a silver 2003 Toyota truck with NC plate TER-4316. They say she may travel to Wilson.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.