Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What is it called when the sun is highest in the sky each day?

As we approach Spring, days are seeing more sunlight
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is a term which describes the highest point the sun reaches each day. Do you know what it is?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 2
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 2(WITN)

Here is a hint. Middle Earth is something I heard in a movie, so that isn’t the correct answer here. A key part of the question is “each day.”

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 2
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 2(WITN)

The solar noon for ENC is around 12:20pm this time of the year. Once the time changes to Daylight Saving Time, solar noon with change as well. It is not only the highest point the sun reaches in the sky each day, but it is also the midway point between sunrise and sunset. There is about a seven minute range from Columbia, NC to Wallace, NC with Wallace having the later time each day. To find the solar noon for any location, check out this governmental site. - Phillip Williams

