Pet of the Week: Manicotti

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - All you pasta lovers, this might be the pup for you!

Manicotti is a 5-month old shepherd mix. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say he is a typical rambunctious puppy that loves to play and chase.

Some of Manicotti’s favorite things include attention, naps and food. Volunteers say he loves his people endlessly and follows his humans everywhere.

He has spent most of his time in a foster home. While there, he has learned how to do well in a crate and is almost done potty training.

Puppies may be adorable, but will require a lot of training and patience to ensure they become the absolute best canine citizens. Volunteers are reminding potential adopters to take the time to consider the commitment and make sure it fits their current and future lifestyle.

If you’re interested in Manicotti, click here.

