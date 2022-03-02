Advertisement

Onslow County Schools mourns sudden loss of elementary school principal

Betsy Castle
Betsy Castle(Onslow County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school system is mourning the loss of an elementary school principal.

Onslow County Schools confirm that Betsy Castle, principal at Southwest Elementary School, suddenly died last night.

Castle’s bio on the school’s web site said she was a native of Raleigh, attended Lenoir-Rhyne University for her undergraduate degree, Indiana University Bloomington for her master’s, and East Carolina University for a master’s in administration and curriculum.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

The school system says the district’s crisis team is at Southwest today and will remain there as long as needed.

