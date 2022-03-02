Onslow County Schools mourns sudden loss of elementary school principal

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school system is mourning the loss of an elementary school principal.

Onslow County Schools confirm that Betsy Castle, principal at Southwest Elementary School, suddenly died last night.

Castle’s bio on the school’s web site said she was a native of Raleigh, attended Lenoir-Rhyne University for her undergraduate degree, Indiana University Bloomington for her master’s, and East Carolina University for a master’s in administration and curriculum.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

The school system says the district’s crisis team is at Southwest today and will remain there as long as needed.

“Betsy was truly an individual who made a difference beyond the schoolhouse door. I hope everyone will join us in keeping her family and the Southwest Elementary School community in your prayers.”

