One dead, another injured after Tyrrell County head-on crash involving DPS employee

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a head-on crash in Tyrrell County Wednesday morning.

The Department of Public Safety says one of its correctional officers was involved in the crash but was not the person killed.

Sergeant Jason Williams with the Highway Patrol says the names of the person who died, the correctional officer, and anyone else who was involved in the crash have not been released.

Williams says the cars involved were a Toyota Tacoma 2019 and a Kia Sorento 2005. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.