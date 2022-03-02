Advertisement

One dead, another injured after Tyrrell County head-on crash involving DPS employee

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a head-on crash in Tyrrell County Wednesday morning.

The Department of Public Safety says one of its correctional officers was involved in the crash but was not the person killed.

Sergeant Jason Williams with the Highway Patrol says the names of the person who died, the correctional officer, and anyone else who was involved in the crash have not been released.

Williams says the cars involved were a Toyota Tacoma 2019 and a Kia Sorento 2005. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges
Police said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in this convenience store parking lot.
Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Williamston
Pitt County ABC employee organizes vodka bottles.
Shoppers react to Cooper’s halt on Russian liquor sales
Betsy Castle
Onslow County Schools mourns sudden loss of elementary school principal
Alexander Dzikowski
Nash Co. man gets 26-31 years for killing wife in front of kids

Latest News

Greene County Operations Center
Greene County has grand opening for operations center
Three in One Family Center hosts food drive in Kinston
City of Kinston helps host healthy food drive
Rachel Pierce
Silver Alert canceled for missing woman last seen in Pitt County
Betsy Castle
Onslow County Schools mourns sudden loss of elementary school principal