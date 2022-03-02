Advertisement

NYPD investigating 7 attacks on Asian women in 2-hour period

The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.
The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - The New York Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly attacked seven Asian women.

According to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, these separate incidents occurred over a 2-hour period Sunday evening.

Police say the victims were struck without provocation or prior interaction.

Six of the women were hit in the face. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Surveillance video of the suspect was released by police. The man in question is seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark pants and a multi-colored backpack.

