New Bern Fire-Rescue holding event to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Fire-Rescue Department is hosting a competition at the end of March.

The Pull for Hope (Fire Truck Pull Competition) will benefit an organization raising money and awareness for muscular dystrophy.

The fire department is looking for six teams to sign up to pull the truck 100 feet. The fastest team wins.

“The fire service has a long history of helping the MDA and Hope for Harrison,” Fire Inspector Johnathan Gaskins said. “Harrison is actually a local child that had MDA. So, every year, we do a fundraiser to help him.”

The competition is set for Saturday, March 26th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The registration fee is $150.

