NCDPI finds students progressed less during pandemic than previously

N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released a new report that found students’ learning progressed slower on average last year than students in the same grades and courses in previous years.

The NCDPI says the report came from the department’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration and was presented to the State Board of Education Wednesday.

The report also found that students who experienced more face-to-face learning in the classroom, and where “specific and targeted resources and supports were implemented immediately,” made stronger gains than students who only learned virtually.

The NCDPI says that the report compared students’ projected 2020-21 school year scores on state end-of-grade and end-of-course exams with their actual scores.

The department says because the analysis was based on student-level data instead of a collective sample of students, the report is one of the most comprehensive ones to date on the effects of the pandemic on students in the state and nation.

The NCDPI says its staff also highlighted other key findings, like that there was a negative impact for all students of all grades for almost every subject (except English II), and especially for math (5th-9th) and science (8th); also students who returned to classroom face-to-face learning did better than those whose instruction was solely remote.

The NCDPI says with the findings, the department will better understand learning recovery and acceleration programs that are most needed. “Moving forward, this report will serve as a benchmark to monitor progress over time and ensure students continue to accelerate in their learning,” The NCDPI says.

More information on the key findings of the report can be found here.

