Kinston police searching for answers in 2011 open murder case

Demetrius Jones
Demetrius Jones(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are searching for answers and asking for the public’s help in an open murder case from 2011.

The Kinston Police Department says Demetrius Jones was shot outside a nightclub on Highway 258 South at 3:23 a.m. on Feb. 27th, 2011.

Police say Jones died at the scene from a small-caliber handgun wound to the abdomen. Investigators believe there were witnesses that saw the shooting but haven’t come forward. The case is still unsolved.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous.

