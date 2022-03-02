Kinston police asking for public’s help in 2015 open murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are asking for the public’s help in gathering details of an open murder from more than seven years ago.

The Kinston Police Department says on Feb. 19th, 2015 at 3:19 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing at Mitchell Wooten Courts. There, they found Cathy Dawson in the doorway of her apartment suffering from several stab wounds. She later died at Lenoir Memorial Hospital from a wound to her arm.

Police say investigators believe there were witnesses in the area at the time of the stabbing that saw the attack but have not come forward. The case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information about this open murder is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous.

