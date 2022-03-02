Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and wamer before a Friday cool down

The warmer air will return over the weekend
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, March 2nd at 4:30am
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highs will climb to the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine both days. We will have a brief cool down for Friday with afternoon highs dipping to the mid 50s as winds turn from the north. Over the weekend, we’ll have numbers more consistent with a Spring forecast! Many flowers have started to bloom and we’ll likely see much more of that this week.

Aside from a spotty shower along the north coast this Saturday, our forecast stays solidly dry through the weekend. The next good chance for rain comes with an approaching cold front Tuesday. Leading up to that, expect breezy conditions both Sunday and Monday.

ENC remains on the dry side through the weekend. Precipitation accumulations since the beginning of the year have been a little over five inches. We should be closer to seven inches for the year in early March.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 74. Wind: W-10.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny with a high of 76. Wind: NW 5.

Friday

Partly cloudy and cooler with a high of just 56. Wind: NE 5-10.

Saturday

Partly cloudy with a high of 71. Wind: S 5. OBX rain chance: 20%.

Sunday

Sunny and breezy with a high of 80. Wind: SW 15 G 20.

