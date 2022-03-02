Jacksonville church holds Ash Wednesday in person

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Infant of Prague Catholic Church held its Ash Wednesday mass in person.

Ash Wednesday — the beginning of Lent — is a time of fasting, repentance, and reflection for most who observe. Many people wear traditional ashes on their forehead for the day.

From Wednesday until Easter Sunday, Catholics and other observers will spend some time giving up things or habits, using the 40 days to reflect on being a better person.

Members of the parish spoke of the significance of holding mass in person this year with much more relaxed COVID-19 guidelines than the past two years.

“The ability to just come back and worship and then come together as a community, it’s indescribable,” Jack Cavanagh, a member of the parish said.

“Actually with the pandemic, you even had priests and people by Walmarts and outside... we called them drive-through ashes,” Priest John Victor Gournas said.

Gournas said his lent will be an extension of the fast done on Ash Wednesday and with the Russian invasion of Ukraine overseas, Ukraine will be on his list of prayers.

“Throughout history, we’ve always needed to pray for those who are under duress. May we always remember to pray for our brothers and sisters in persecution, but also in need,” Gournas said.

The Infant of Prague Catholic Church held four masses for Ash Wednesday, including a Spanish mass.

