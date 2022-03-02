Greenville ENC Alliance interim president and CEO named

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance has a new interim president and chief executive officer.

The Greenville ENC Alliance says as of Monday, Tom Kulikowski, former chairman of the organization, is serving as the interim president and CEO.

Kulikowski moves into the role after Steve Weathers, Greenville ENC Alliance’s former president and CEO, took a leave of absence last summer and resigned at the end of January.

The organization says Kulikowski will serve in the role until a new president and CEO is appointed.

“The board is excited to have Tom serve in this interim role,” Greg Steele, president of TowneBank Greenville and Greenville ENC Alliance vice-chairman said. “He brings vast experience in leading companies and guiding organizations to success. He will provide stability and leadership for our public-private partnership.”

Steele will “perform duties of the board chairman” until the annual election is held in June, the organization says, as bylaws do not allow Kulikowski to be both chairman and president and CEO.

