Advertisement

Greene County has grand opening for operations center

Greene County Operations Center
Greene County Operations Center(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County officials cut the ribbon on the newly-renovated Greene County Operations Center on Second Street Wednesday.

The site was formerly the National Guard building. The new operations center will be the home for disaster response, the 911 communications and dispatch center, the Greene County Emergency Services office, the Veterans Service office, and many other agencies.

“We were really out of space. This opportunity became available and it allowed us to do some rearranging, to put offices together that made sense,” Bennie Heath, Greene County Board of Commissioners chairman said.

Greene County received more than $2 million in grant funding to renovate the building. The money was provided by the Golden LEAF Foundation and the North Carolina 911 Board.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges
Police said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in this convenience store parking lot.
Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Williamston
Pitt County ABC employee organizes vodka bottles.
Shoppers react to Cooper’s halt on Russian liquor sales
Betsy Castle
Onslow County Schools mourns sudden loss of elementary school principal
Alexander Dzikowski
Nash Co. man gets 26-31 years for killing wife in front of kids

Latest News

Three in One Family Center hosts food drive in Kinston
City of Kinston helps host healthy food drive
Rachel Pierce
Silver Alert canceled for missing woman last seen in Pitt County
Betsy Castle
Onslow County Schools mourns sudden loss of elementary school principal
Fatal car crash
One dead, another injured after Tyrrell County head-on crash involving DPS employee