Greene County has grand opening for operations center

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County officials cut the ribbon on the newly-renovated Greene County Operations Center on Second Street Wednesday.

The site was formerly the National Guard building. The new operations center will be the home for disaster response, the 911 communications and dispatch center, the Greene County Emergency Services office, the Veterans Service office, and many other agencies.

“We were really out of space. This opportunity became available and it allowed us to do some rearranging, to put offices together that made sense,” Bennie Heath, Greene County Board of Commissioners chairman said.

“This facility provides the services to the citizens of the county that we were previously providing, but it gives us a better opportunity to provide it in a more professional way.”

Greene County received more than $2 million in grant funding to renovate the building. The money was provided by the Golden LEAF Foundation and the North Carolina 911 Board.

