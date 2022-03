KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A food box giveaway is happening in Kinston Wednesday.

Mayor Don Hardy, the city of Kinston and Three in One Family Center are hosting the drive on Wednesday at Grainger Stadium. The giveaway begins at 10 a.m.

For more information, call Mayor Don Hardy at (252) 939-3114.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.