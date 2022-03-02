ECU baseball crushes Duke on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team turned Tuesday night’s game at Duke into a rout winning 12-2 over the ACC foe.

The Pirates broke a 2-2 tie in the 6th when Bryson Worrell tripled home Zach Agnos. It gave them the lead for good. Worrell went 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and Luke Hoover would single him home from third after his triple. ECU led 4-2 through 6.

Josh Grosz got his first career win throwing 3 scoreless frames.

The Pirates put up 2 more runs in the 8th and 6 runs in the 9th to claim their 2nd straight win over ACC teams. They beat UNC on Sunday.

Alec Makarewicz went 3 for 5, drove in 4 runs and scored twice in the game. Agnos was 2 for 3, drove in 2 and scored 3 times. He also walked twice.

The Pirates host the 19th annual Keith LeClair Classic this weekend. ECU will host Indiana State on Friday at 4:30 PM, they host Michigan Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Maryland Sunday at 3:30 PM.

