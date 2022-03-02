Crews battle apartment fire in Beaufort County
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Aurora fire chief Kevin Bonner says the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at an apartment building on 7th Street in Aurora. Firefighters say the fire began in the kitchen of one apartment, but was quickly contained.
Multiple people inside the apartment were able to get out safely. Bonner says firefighters were hurt either.
Aurora Volunteer Fire Department, Blounts Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Grantsboro all assisted in putting out the fire.
