Advertisement

Crews battle apartment fire in Beaufort County

Crews battled a fire at an apartment in Beaufort County early Wednesday.
Crews battled a fire at an apartment in Beaufort County early Wednesday.(Blounts Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Aurora fire chief Kevin Bonner says the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at an apartment building on 7th Street in Aurora. Firefighters say the fire began in the kitchen of one apartment, but was quickly contained.

Shortly before 3am Blounts Creek responded with 5 apparatus and 9 volunteers for the apartment fire Automatic Aid to...

Posted by Blounts Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Multiple people inside the apartment were able to get out safely. Bonner says firefighters were hurt either.

Aurora Volunteer Fire Department, Blounts Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Grantsboro all assisted in putting out the fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges
Police said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in this convenience store parking lot.
Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Williamston
Pitt County ABC employee organizes vodka bottles.
Shoppers react to Cooper’s halt on Russian liquor sales
Alexander Dzikowski
Nash Co. man gets 26-31 years for killing wife in front of kids
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
President Biden prepares to address the nation amid serious challenges and low approval ratings

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
Vice President Kamala Harris heads to North Carolina
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s State of Union is off on guns, EVs
Food box giveaway happening Kinston
Masks soon to be optional at many state agencies
Masks soon to be optional at many state agencies
ECU to hold vigil for Ukraine
ECU to hold vigil for Ukraine