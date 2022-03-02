Craven County deputy wounded in October recognized as Deputy of the Year

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County deputy who was wounded on the job last year was recognized as the New Bern Civitan Club’s Deputy of the Year.

Deputy Zach Bellingham was shot while serving commitment papers and performing a wellness check with other deputies on Crooked Run Drive on October 1st. The man who shot Bellingham, Robert Westrup, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Bellingham was initially flown to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries and hospitalized for several weeks. Then, he headed to rehabilitate in Atlanta.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Bellingham joined the office in 2019 and before that, he was a Marine.

Bellingham was also honored for his heroism on the job in January when the Sons of the American Revolution New Bern Chapter presented him with a medal for heroism at the sheriff’s office.

