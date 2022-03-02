Advertisement

City of Kinston helps host healthy food drive

Three in One Family Center hosts food drive in Kinston
Three in One Family Center hosts food drive in Kinston(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People lined up for healthy food options at Grainger Stadium in Kinston Wednesday morning.

Volunteers handed out fruits and vegetables to residents. Kinston Mayor Don Hardy, the City of Kinston, and Three in One Family Center hosted the food drive that started at 10 a.m.

Organizers say they hope the healthy food options help residents who need them.

“We recognized there was a need here in Kinston,” Gregory Quick, Three in One Family Center CEO said. “Our heart went out to the people here so we wanted to do something with the community to show that God still cares.

Three in One Family Center employees say they do these food giveaways often and if people check their Facebook page, they can find upcoming locations.

