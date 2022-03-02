Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

FILE PHOTO - Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many...
FILE PHOTO - Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.(WGN via CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges
Police said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in this convenience store parking lot.
Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Williamston
Pitt County ABC employee organizes vodka bottles.
Shoppers react to Cooper’s halt on Russian liquor sales
Alexander Dzikowski
Nash Co. man gets 26-31 years for killing wife in front of kids
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
President Biden prepares to address the nation amid serious challenges and low approval ratings

Latest News

OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna, Austria.
OPEC holds oil output steady amid high prices, Russian war
People from other nationalities trying to leave Ukraine are having a hard time on the border...
Non-Ukrainians say they’re being prevented from leaving war-torn country
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work
A growing number of schools now are becoming more deliberate about eliminating bias from...
No more extra credit? Schools rethink approaches to grades
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’