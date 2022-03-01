Warsaw police find two stores to have unlawful gaming machines

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - The Warsaw Police Department says it found two stores in Warsaw to have unlawful gaming machines and other criminal activity.

The department says it carried out search warrants on “two illegal gaming establishments” Tuesday along with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement found both stores to have unlawful gaming machines and additional criminal activity.

