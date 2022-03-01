Advertisement

Warsaw police find two stores to have unlawful gaming machines

Warsaw stores found to have illegal gaming
Warsaw stores found to have illegal gaming(Warsaw Police Department Facebook page)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - The Warsaw Police Department says it found two stores in Warsaw to have unlawful gaming machines and other criminal activity.

The department says it carried out search warrants on “two illegal gaming establishments” Tuesday along with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement found both stores to have unlawful gaming machines and additional criminal activity.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Byers
Man charged with concealing death after woman’s body found in motel
Southern Wayne High School
Wayne County teacher suspended after arrest for weapon on campus
Party members react to Trump’s speech at CPAC
Success Chandler, Jr. appeared before a District Court judge this morning on murder and murder...
Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman
Pitt County ABC employee organizes vodka bottles.
Shoppers react to Cooper’s halt on Russian liquor sales

Latest News

Masks soon to be optional at many state agencies
Police said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in this convenience store parking lot.
Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Williamston
Vidant Health expands visitation and updates department restrictions
Generic tax form
State Department of Revenue opens 2022 tax season