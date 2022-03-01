Vidant Health expands visitation and updates department restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has updated its visitation requirements and department restrictions due to the decreased number of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Carolina.

Vidant says it is “carefully expanding” visitation in most clinical areas across the system, including for COVID-positive patients.

Effective Wednesday, March 2nd at 8 a.m., the hospital system will adopt the below screening process and entry requirements. Vidant says visitors must wear surgical masks given at screening stations or personal N95 or KN95 masks as long as they are clean, intact, and without a valve and no visible gaps.

Vidant also provided the visiting hours and restrictions by department:

Vidant adds that it will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and examine local data and will adjust visitation restrictions accordingly.

The hospital system says it strongly encourages visitors to consider virtual visitation options like FaceTime and phone calls and that parents should limit their belonging to a few key items when visiting.

The latest information on Vidant’s visitor restrictions can be found here.

