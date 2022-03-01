Advertisement

State Department of Revenue opens 2022 tax season

Generic tax form
Generic tax form(Storyblocks)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue officially opened the 2022 tax season Tuesday. The department also began accepting and downloading 2021 individual income tax returns.

The NCDOR says the delay in opening the tax season is due to the late approval of the state budget which included several tax law changes.

Tax returns are due on Friday, April 15th. However, the NCDOR says, due to the Emancipation Day holiday, returns filed on or before April 18th will be considered filed on time and will not face penalties or interest.

Refunds will be issued by the NCDOR in April. Taxpayers can check the NCDOR’s website on the status of their refunds.

More than 15,000 Lenoir County homes to officially be helped with internet access
Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Man charged with stabbing, arson in Washington County
Faith leaders come together to pray for Ukraine
State funding to go toward treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD
