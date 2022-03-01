Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Community groups protested Tuesday over the suspension of a teacher they say was unjustly attacked by a school resource officer.

Officials say on February 16, Southern Wayne High School science teacher and softball coach Anthony Williams was put into a chokehold during a school basketball game.

A lawyer for Williams claims Deputy Albert Woods mistook the teacher for a student and told him to hand over a pocketknife or take it to his car. Williams said he uses the knife in his aerodynamics lessons.

The attorney said the deputy then put her client into a chokehold for about a minute. Williams was later charged with having a weapon on educational property and resisting a public officer. Williams is suspended while Woods is still on the job.

Last week, students organized a walkout in support of Williams.

“I really want Mr. Williams to get the justice he deserves because we hear about these stories in the media and in society, and you think to yourself, ‘what if that was close to home?’” Alessandra Matinez, a senior who organized the walkout said. “And the situation happened to be right around the corner.”

The group wants the charges dropped against Williams, that he be reinstated, video of what happened be released, and the deputy removed as a school resource officer.

Williams’ wife - who is also a teacher - spoke about how the situation has affected their children.

“It’s sad that we are now having to seek family counseling due to a deputy using excessive force on my husband,” Jamie Williams said. “The lack of sleep, the fear for him to leave the house alone, and the constant anxiety is exhausting.”

As the investigation continues, Habekah Cannon, Anthony Williams’ attorney, and members of the Goldsboro NAACP Chapter presented a list of demands from county and city leaders.

“We’re demanding that the superintendent and the school board do whatever they need to do to put him back in the classroom immediately and we ask the county commissioner and the city council to examine how they’re funding officers in our school. And if they’re assaulting teachers, what are they doing to our children,” Cannon said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has not yet given a statement, but Wayne County Public Schools officials did, saying in part, “The school district’s personnel investigation into this matter is ongoing. There are disagreements among witnesses on key facts that are under review.”

Anthony Williams will appear in court on March 23rd.

