Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What does a lion have to do March weather?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are plenty of sayings about the weather. The one most heard in March is about a couple of animals. Not the groundhog. That was so last month! Check the question below and see if you know the answer.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 1 (WITN)

Well, since I mentioned a couple of animals, you can assume Leprechaun isn’t correct. Make your selection and see below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 1 (WITN)

The saying can be reversed as well. For 2022, our March came in like a lamb. The lamb meaning mild, peaceful weather. The lion represents active weather such as a windy storm system. Typically, if the month arrives one way, it will go out the opposite. So, if the saying is correct, we have some stormy weather coming at the end of the month. - Phillip Wiliams

