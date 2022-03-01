Pasquotank County man wins $100,000 lottery prize
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man won a $100,000 prize on a $25 scratch-off ticket.
The North Carolina Education Lottery says Van Nguyen bought the lucky Spectacular Riches ticket from the Park N Shop on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City.
Nguyen went to lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and after taxes, brought home $71,017.
