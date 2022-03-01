Onslow Diagnostics offering free colorectal cancer screening kits

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow Memorial Hospital has announced that Onslow Diagnostics is offering free at-home colorectal cancer screening kits through March.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Onslow Memorial says colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the country.

Those interested in screening kits (OMH says people 45 and older are advised to get screened for colorectal cancer) can pick them up at Onslow Diagnostics throughout the month of March.

The kits can be picked up at 200 Memorial Drive in Jacksonville from March 1-31. The lab hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. They must be returned within 72 hours of collection and instructions are included.

More information can be found on the Onslow Diagnostics website.

