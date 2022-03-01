Navy veteran from Nash County files for U.S. Congress

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man with 25 years of service in the United States Navy has filed as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jullian Bishop, raised in Red Oak, filed with the North Carolina State Board of Elections Friday for the House of Representatives seat in District 1. He is a Democrat. Bishop says he has worked as a police officer, a teacher, and as an officer in the Navy.

Bishop says he is the son of a cotton mill worker and the grandson of a sharecropper. He says he has never forgotten that military service members and public servants are here to serve the people and as a father and husband, he knows what it is like to work multiple jobs to pay the bills and make ends meet.

“I am the blue-collar candidate from Red Oak, North Carolina who understands the working people in our state. It is time to send someone to Washington who takes the time to listen to the concerns of all the people,” Bishop said.

