Nash Co. man gets 26-31 years for killing wife in front of kids

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man will serve up to 31 years in state prison for killing his wife in front of their kids.

Alexander Dzikowski pled guilty today to second degree murder.

Tiara Dzikowski was stabbed multiple times at their home on Pine Street in Battleboro on December 6, 2020.

Nash County deputies say children in the home went next door to a neighbor’s house and said their mother had been stabbed by their father.

The district attorney said the family agreed to the plea deal to keep the children from having to relive the emotional and traumatic event.

The 34-year-old Dzikowski was sentenced to serve between 26 and 31 years behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.