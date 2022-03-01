Advertisement

More than 15,000 Lenoir County homes to officially be helped with internet access

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There was a big announcement at the North Carolina Global TransPark in Lenoir County Tuesday,

Officials announced that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration granted nearly $30 million to the North Carolina Global TransPark Authority for expansion of broadband internet across Lenoir County.

The expansion will impact more than 15,000 homes in the county that do not have access to the internet. The project to connect the underserved homes to the internet is expected to take about three years to complete.

“To be able to provide a better life for people in the county and get them broadband... to be able to do that and provide internet for residents who don’t have any internet,” Mark Pope, North Carolina Global TransPark Regional Economic Developmental Region senior vice president said.

InfinityLink Communications will be doing the broadband work. The company announced Tuesday it will be building a 10,000 square-foot office space at the Global TransPark with a price tag of about $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Byers
Man charged with concealing death after woman’s body found in motel
Party members react to Trump’s speech at CPAC
Southern Wayne High School
Wayne County teacher suspended after arrest for weapon on campus
Success Chandler, Jr. appeared before a District Court judge this morning on murder and murder...
Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman
Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges

Latest News

More than 15,000 Lenoir County homes to officially be helped with internet access
More than 15,000 Lenoir County homes to officially be helped with internet access
Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges
Man charged with stabbing, arson in Washington County
Man charged with stabbing, arson in Washington County
Faith leaders come together to pray for Ukraine
Faith leaders come together to pray for Ukraine
State funding to go toward treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD
State funding to go toward treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD