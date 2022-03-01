More than 15,000 Lenoir County homes to officially be helped with internet access

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There was a big announcement at the North Carolina Global TransPark in Lenoir County Tuesday,

Officials announced that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration granted nearly $30 million to the North Carolina Global TransPark Authority for expansion of broadband internet across Lenoir County.

The expansion will impact more than 15,000 homes in the county that do not have access to the internet. The project to connect the underserved homes to the internet is expected to take about three years to complete.

“To be able to provide a better life for people in the county and get them broadband... to be able to do that and provide internet for residents who don’t have any internet,” Mark Pope, North Carolina Global TransPark Regional Economic Developmental Region senior vice president said.

InfinityLink Communications will be doing the broadband work. The company announced Tuesday it will be building a 10,000 square-foot office space at the Global TransPark with a price tag of about $2 million.

