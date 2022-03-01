Advertisement

Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Williamston

Police said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in this convenience store parking lot.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Williamston Sunday morning.

The Williamston Police Department says 36-year-old Nathan Hurst was hit by a motor vehicle at the Speedway gas station at 800 East Boulevard. Officers said by the time they responded to the call at about 12:45 a.m., Hurst was dead.

Police say the driver that hit Hurst with their vehicle was at the Speedway when officers arrived and is cooperating with law enforcement. The department says “there is no evidence of hit and run in this investigation.”

Police would not say whether there are any other charges pending.

The police department says it has contacted the SBI for help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at (252-792-2124) or Martin County Crime Stoppers at (252-792-8800).

