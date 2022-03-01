Advertisement

Man charged with stabbing, arson in Washington County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after Washington County deputies say he broke into a home, stabbed a person and tried to set the house on fire.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Kareem Keener, 21, of Williamston with first degree burglary, assault inflicting serious injury, arson and felony breaking and entering.

Deputies say Keener broke into a home on Reno Road in Plymouth Saturday morning and assaulted the resident with a knife. Officials say Keener then tried to set the back door, windows and other areas of the home on fire, but was unsuccessful.

The victim was taken to the hospital for stab wounds.

Keener then broke into another home about a mile away on Long Ridge Road, according to deputies. Deputies arrived soon after and were able to take Keener into custody. No one inside that home was hurt.

Officials say Keener had outstanding warrants in Martin County for assault by strangulation. He’s being held in the Washington County jail under a $230,000 bond.

