Local fire department improves insurance rating

HERTFORD, N.C. (WITN) - The Hertford Fire District has improved its insurance rating after a recent inspection by the North Carolina Department of Insurance and the Office of State Fire Marshall.

Inspections are required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS) and it reviews several areas which include staffing, equipment, maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities, and the availability of a water source. The results of these inspections help determine homeowner’s insurance rates within that fire district.

Effective May 1, 2022, homeowners in the Hertford Fire District will now have a rating of 5 if they are within 5 road miles of the Hertford Fire Station, regardless of the location of fire hydrants. Those within 6 miles of the Hertford Fire Station will maintain the rating of 9E.

“I commend you and your department for your dedication and commitment to making your community a safer place to live.” said NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. “The citizens should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

When speaking of their success, Chief Drew Woodard stated, “This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our 28 firefighters. Each one has taken time away from their family to ensure that they receive the necessary training to protect our community and it shows.”

Volunteer firefighters must complete a minimum of 36 training and continuing education hours per year to remain active. The 28 members of Hertford Fire Department logged 1,580 hours of training, which was over 570 more hours than the required amount.

“I am proud of the commitment that Hertford Fire Department has made to serve and protect the residents and property in the Town of Hertford and the community. These firefighters consistently work and train to ensure that they are prepared when duty calls.” Stated Interim Town of Hertford Manager, Janice Cole.

