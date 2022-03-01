Lenoir County Schools makes masks optional on the bus

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Schools has opted to make masks optional on the school bus.

Spokesperson for the schools Patrick Holmes says the district voted Monday to make masks optional. This comes after the CDC updated its guidance to drop the mask requirement on public transit.

School districts across the state have had to juggle local, state and federal guidance on masks. The CDC says school systems may decide whether or not to require people wear masks.

