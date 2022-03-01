Advertisement

Lenoir County Schools makes masks optional on the bus

Students and staff will still be required to wear masks on schools bus under the guidance.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Schools has opted to make masks optional on the school bus.

Spokesperson for the schools Patrick Holmes says the district voted Monday to make masks optional. This comes after the CDC updated its guidance to drop the mask requirement on public transit.

School districts across the state have had to juggle local, state and federal guidance on masks. The CDC says school systems may decide whether or not to require people wear masks.

