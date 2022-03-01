Advertisement

Star’s First Alert Forecast: Warming up midweek and no rain in sight

70s return to the forecast for ENC
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
By Star Derry
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The saying goes March comes in like lamb and leaves like a lion. Well this year, it has entered like a lamb. Will it exit like a lion? Time will tell. Highs will climb from the mid 60s today to the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine all three days. We will have a brief cooldown for Friday but that merely returns temperatures to levels considered normal for this time of the year. Otherwise, we’ll have numbers more consistent with a Spring forecast! Many flowers have started to bloom and we’ll likely see much more of that this week.

Aside from a spotty shower along the north coast this Saturday, our forecast stays solidly dry through the weekend. The next good chance for rain comes with a cooldown next Tuesday. Leading up to that, expect breezy conditions both Sunday and Monday.

ENC remains on the dry side. Precipitation accumulations since the beginning of the year have been a little over five inches while normal would be about two inches more.

Tuesday

Sunny with a high of 66. Wind: NE 5 - S 5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 73. Wind: NW 10.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny with a high of 74. Wind: NW 5.

Friday

Mostly sunny and cooler with a high of just 58. Wind: NE 5-10.

