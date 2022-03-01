Advertisement

Greene County Schools superintendent announces retirement

Dr. Patrick Miller
Dr. Patrick Miller(Greene County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dr. Patrick Miller, Greene County Schools superintendent, has announced that he is retiring, effective June 30th.

Miller made the announcement at Monday’s board of education meeting. He has served as superintendent since 2008 and has been an employee of Greene County Schools since 1993.

“I would like to thank the Greene County Board of Education for the trust they placed in me by hiring me and allowing me to lead Greene County Schools. I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished over the past 14 years,” Miller said.

Greene County Schools says Miller is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and children.

Miller was named the 2019 A. Craig Phillips NC Superintendent of the Year.

