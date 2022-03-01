Greene County Schools superintendent announces retirement

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dr. Patrick Miller, Greene County Schools superintendent, has announced that he is retiring, effective June 30th.

Miller made the announcement at Monday’s board of education meeting. He has served as superintendent since 2008 and has been an employee of Greene County Schools since 1993.

“I would like to thank the Greene County Board of Education for the trust they placed in me by hiring me and allowing me to lead Greene County Schools. I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished over the past 14 years,” Miller said.

“However, I am most proud of the team we have put in place and the collaborative way in which we have been able to work to improve the outcomes for our students. This team is in a position to move Greene County Schools to the next level. I believe our greatest days are ahead of us but there is still much work to be done. I look forward to working with the Greene County Board of Education to ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the coming months.”

Greene County Schools says Miller is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and children.

Miller was named the 2019 A. Craig Phillips NC Superintendent of the Year.

