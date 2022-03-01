Advertisement

Four taken to hospital in High Point apartment fire

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Monday.(WXII-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Four people have been taken to the hospital and about 30 people have been displaced after a Monday night apartment fire in High Point.

The fire happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Copperstone Drive.

According to firefighters, five people were rescued from inside the building. Four of the five were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Nine apartment units have “extensive” fire damage and several more units were also damaged from smoke.

Firefighters remained at the scene Tuesday morning to finish searching the building, to address any remaining hotspots, and to discuss what is next with the complex’s property manager.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Byers
Man charged with concealing death after woman’s body found in motel
Party members react to Trump’s speech at CPAC
Southern Wayne High School
Wayne County teacher suspended after arrest for weapon on campus
Success Chandler, Jr. appeared before a District Court judge this morning on murder and murder...
Wilson man in court for killing pregnant Greenville woman
Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges

Latest News

More than 15,000 Lenoir County homes to officially be helped with internet access
More than 15,000 Lenoir County homes to officially be helped with internet access
Anthony Williams did not speak at the protest today.
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges
Man charged with stabbing, arson in Washington County
Man charged with stabbing, arson in Washington County
Faith leaders come together to pray for Ukraine
Faith leaders come together to pray for Ukraine
State funding to go toward treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD
State funding to go toward treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD