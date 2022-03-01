Four taken to hospital in High Point apartment fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Four people have been taken to the hospital and about 30 people have been displaced after a Monday night apartment fire in High Point.

The fire happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Copperstone Drive.

According to firefighters, five people were rescued from inside the building. Four of the five were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Nine apartment units have “extensive” fire damage and several more units were also damaged from smoke.

Firefighters remained at the scene Tuesday morning to finish searching the building, to address any remaining hotspots, and to discuss what is next with the complex’s property manager.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

