Faith leaders come together to pray for Ukraine

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly a dozen Eastern Carolina faith leaders came together Tuesday to pray for Ukraine as Russia continues its attack on the country.

The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt County hosted a prayer service at York Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenville. The organization includes leaders of multiple faiths and denominations from across the county.

Members prayed for the Russian invasion to end and for peace, strength, and comfort for those living in Ukraine.

Organizers say the conflict has left them frustrated, but believe prayer is the best support they can offer for those who are suffering.

“We recognize that the tension is so high in this season. We recognize that people are under so much duress and stress,” Rev. Desmond Hairston said. “Certainly any moment is a perfect time for prayer, but now we recognize the need.”

Hairston says he’s also praying for continued recovery from the pandemic both here and abroad.

More than 15,000 Lenoir County homes to officially be helped with internet access
Protest held for Southern Wayne teacher facing charges
Man charged with stabbing, arson in Washington County
Faith leaders come together to pray for Ukraine
State funding to go toward treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD