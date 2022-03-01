Eastern Carolina environmentalists weigh in on climate change report

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released an updated climate report Monday.

The climate report shows that the world has warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times. If the world reaches two degrees it could mean a loss of coral reefs and an increased rate of glacial melts.

“It makes me feel very apprehensive of what’s going to be around here for our children and grandchildren,” Dr. Hans Paerl, UNC Institute of Marine Sciences professor and Beaufort waterfront homeowner said.

International reports say fossil fuels and greenhouse gases continue to warm the planet.

“With all this increase, we’re seeing water in places where we just don’t see it,” Dr. Nathan Hall, UNC Institute of Marine Sciences research professor said.

“It’s getting more extreme in terms of the wet storms being wetter and the dry events being drier,” Paerl added.

Paerl says he has noticed the weather patterns becoming more drastic, referencing the string of hurricanes in North Carolina over the past five years and extended drought periods this past summer.

Experts say adaptations to renewable energy sources like electric cars and the large windmill farms in the Edenton area are the best chances at slowing the changes in the climate.

“We can’t just keep on forever using fossil fuels like we have been. We’re adapting, we have to be able to live down here. Especially if you have coastal property, you’re going to have to adapt,” Hall said.

