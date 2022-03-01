Advertisement

COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit 11-week low

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations
North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 hit an 11-week low today.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 1,543 hospitalizations due to the pandemic. The last time numbers were that low was on December 9th with 1,524.

As the omicron variant has subsided, the number of people in the hospital has seen a steady decline. That figure hit a high on January 26th of 5,206.

This shows the number of people in the hospital over the past month.
This shows the number of people in the hospital over the past month.(NCDHHS)

DHHS said new cases increased slightly to 1,231 up from a recent low of 909 on Monday.

The state’s percentage of positive tests stands at 7%,

