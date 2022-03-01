Advertisement

Community to discuss status of oceanfront houses in Rodanthe

The meeting comes after a home collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in February
The collapse happened in Rodanthe.
The collapse happened in Rodanthe.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The public is invited to take part in a discussion about several oceanfront houses that are in danger of collapsing on Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches.

This comes after a Rodanthe home collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean back in February.

The public meeting will be held Thursday, March 3 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building. The address is 23646 N.C. Highway 12, Rodanthe, N.C.

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac, Dare County Commissioner Danny Couch and Dare County Planning Director Noah Gillam are scheduled to be at the in-person meeting to discuss the recent collapsed house, provide updates on other oceanfront houses and answer questions from community members.

