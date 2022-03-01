Advertisement

Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual auction and bbq fundraiser

Belvoir Fireman's Auction
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department’s 40th annual Farm Equipment and BBQ Dinner is happening this weekend.

The fundraiser is happening Saturday, March 5 at the Belvoir Fire Station at the intersection of NC-33 and NC-222. All of the proceeds for the event will go to the department for training and equipment purposes.

About 1,500 items will be auctioned off, including trucks, tools and firearms. The event will also feature BBQ plates.

The event is the first auction the fire department has held since the pandemic began.

The event begins at 9 a.m.

